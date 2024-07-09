New judicial front against the former leadership of ETA, this time for one of the more than 200 crimes of the terrorist organization that remained unpunished after the dissolution of the band in 2018. The judge of the National Court María Tardón has issued an order indicting six former leaders of the terrorist organization for the murder with a shot to the back of the head, on February 11, 1997 in Tolosa (Gipuzkoa), of the businessman Francisco Arratibel whom the organization had accused of appropriating 60 million pesetas (360,600 euros) from the rescue of the industrialist Emiliano Revilla, kidnapped in 1988. Two of them, Francisco Javier García Gaztelu, alias Txapoteand his partner, Irantzu Gallastegui, Amaiaare accused of being the material authors of the attacks, while the other four – José Javier Arizcuren Ruiz, Kantauri; Miguel Albisu Iriarte, Antza; Ignacio Miguel Gracia Arregui, Iñaki from Renteriaand Soledad Iparraguirre, Anboto― They are considered members of the ETA Committee during the period in which the attack was decided, planned and carried out. The judge has summoned the six on 24 July to inform them of the indictment and to take their statements.

According to the magistrate in her ruling, the investigation recently received a boost when the testimony of one of the two repentant terrorists who last year acquired the status of protected witnesses when they began to collaborate with the justice system in the clarification of attacks, as well as an intelligence report from the Civil Guard, were incorporated into the summary. In recent years, several judges of the National Court have relaunched nearly a dozen cases against former members of the ETA leadership as indirect perpetrators (a kind of instigators who had absolute control) of different attacks.

In the court ruling, Judge Tardón details that in June 1997, just four months after the attack, the case was closed as it was not known who the perpetrators of the businessman’s death could have been. Ballistics analysis had shown that the gun used to kill him had been used in another attack committed just a few months earlier, that of the industrialist Isidro Usubiaga, in Ordizia (Gipuzkoa), and there were four witnesses to the events who claimed to have seen two people flee the scene, but the investigation did not progress. The case remained in this state until 2013, more than three decades later, when it was reopened “after the appearance of new evidence.”

In 2014, the victim’s family provided a press clipping stating that ETA member Francisco Elejalde, who had been arrested and convicted for the murder of Francisco Gómez Elósegui in March 1997, just one month after Arratibel’s death, had identified the two members of the gang. Donosti command with whom he had collaborated during that period. They were García Gaztelu and Gallastegui Sodupe, who was later joined by José Luis Geresta Múgica ―who died in 1999―. Later reports from the Civil Guard indicated that both of them ―recently sentenced to 110 years in prison for the murder of the PP councillor in the Guipuzcoan town of Errentería Manuel Zamarreño in 1998― could have been the perpetrators of both the attack on Arratibel and the one on Usabiaga, as both had been committed with the same gun.

This was added to the testimony of one of the two ETA members who, in March of last year, were granted protected witness status by the National Court after pointing out 12 former leaders of the terrorist organisation as ultimately responsible for some of the attacks carried out by the group with the greatest media impact. The judge highlights that, according to this statement, on the dates when ETA murdered Arratibel – against whom it had already attempted to attack by placing a bomb that did not explode in his company – the “selective” murders, “both in the political and business world” were ordered by the ETA leadership. The judge recalls that at that time Albisu was leading the political apparatus of the terrorist organisation, while Arizcuren Ruiz and Gracia Arregui were in charge of the military apparatus, and Soledad Iparraguirre was leading the commandos. legal (not registered by the police).

Finally, on June 12, the Civil Guard sent the judge a final report in which it was stressed that the murder of Arratibel could only have been committed by the commando unit in which Txapote and Amaia were integrated at that time, and that the leaders who made up the top of the armed gang at that time were the other four ETA members on trial who supposedly had made the decision to carry out the attack “in a collegial manner”. For all these reasons, the magistrate agreed to prosecute the six former prominent members of the organization, who until then were listed as being investigated, for the crime of terrorist murder, and that several of them be questioned by videoconference from the penitentiary centers where they are serving sentences for other crimes.

