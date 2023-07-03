Something that can never be ruled out in life are errors that can arise through all kinds of procedures, and clearly mechanical games do not get out of the equation, especially when they are not properly maintained. That just happened at the amusement park, Six Flags Mexicowhich presented a certain unforeseen event.

According to what has been reported in different media, the mechanical game known as the jellyfish apparently suffered from technical failures, but fortunately we are not talking about tragic situations. It is only a matter of the fact that its car was completely stopped at the time of the ascent, just before the fall for the game to begin.

All this was revealed by a user of TikTokwho captured the moment from below and shared it on this short video social network.

2 Hours in the park… Games: 0 And have a great afternoon Six Flags 🥴

At least they have a good view from Medusa Steel Coaster 🙏🏼 @SixFlagsMexico pic.twitter.com/N3bxpWlW54 — JFrostiee (@JFrostiee) June 29, 2023

It is worth mentioning that after a short time Six Flags Mexico issued a statement clarifying what happened, mentioning that this was due to an electrical inconsistency in the game, so when that happens, it stops completely until stability is detected again. To this is added that the security team went with the attendees and evicted them safely.

That means that even the most secure installations are spared from incidents. But this time there was a system designed to prevent any detail that plays with the physical integrity of those who go to the park.

Editor’s note: These are things that happen yes or yes, the important thing is that the site has security measures so that nothing critical happens. And very rarely do you have serious problems. At least it didn’t happen like the Chapultepec fair, which was closed due to a case that was truly disastrous.