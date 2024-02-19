













Six Flags enters gaming and will offer an area to play Xbox, PC and Virtual Reality









The first is the Esix Gaming Castle powered by Coca Cola where there are 50 PCs armed with the latest generation parts from both Intel and AMD as well as Navida 4080 GPU. There are also armchairs where you can play Xbox with a friend and some of the Warner Bros. games. Games.

Source: Six Flags

Then we have an area called Tech Six Center where attendees can buy food, play on some tablets or try a Virtual Reality area. Let's say this is a more relaxed time.

Last but not least we have the MX Forum inside the park. This is a theater for 200 attendees with a 300-inch screen and JBL brand professional audio equipment. The objective here is to host contests from, for example, Just Dance, or it is also a potential site to enjoy Esports broadcasts.

It is worth it that this experience called Gaming and Coaster Fest will be available from February 18 to April 7, 2024.

Six Flags: The Castillo Esix Gaming area has an additional cost

Let's not lose sight of a detail about this new initiative for Six Flags that is focused on a video game experience. The Esix Gaming castle has an additional price. That is, the equipment you are going to use to play at the complex is rented.

A console for 1 or 2 people has the following prices:

1 hour – 140 MXN

2 hours – 250 MXN

3 hours – 300 MXN

4 hours – 400 MXN

All day (8 hours) – 600 MXN

Streaming PC has the following prices

1 hour – 200 MXN

2 hours – 350 MXN

3 hours – 500 MXN

4 hours – 550 MXN

Gaming PC:

1 hour – 150 MXN

2 hours – 260 MXN

3 hours – 370 MXN

4 hours – 400 MXN

All day (8 hours) – 700 MXN

Stage PC

1 hour – 180 MXN

2 hours – 320 MXN

4 hours – 500 MXN

All day (8 hours) – 875 MXN

The membership and annual pass promotion is that if you purchase a 3-hour package, they give you an additional hour and the promotion is subject to availability.

