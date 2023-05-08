In the Kurgan region localized six wildfires that threaten settlements

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia spoke about the localization of six out of 13 natural fires that threaten settlements in the Kurgan region. One of them was completely extinguished, reports TASS.

“Of the nine landscape fires that threaten the settlements of the region, three were localized (the villages of Popovo and Kodskoye, the village of Ploskaya) and one was completely eliminated (the village of Ivankovo),” the ministry’s press service said.

It is noted that the most difficult situation with fires currently remains in Kurgan, as well as in the village of Yuldus. Also, they added to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the forest fire in the Belozersk municipality has not yet been localized.

Earlier it became known that the number of buildings destroyed as a result of natural fires in four settlements of the Kurgan region increased to 42.