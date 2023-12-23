Six EU countries have not joined security guarantees for Ukraine

Six European Union (EU) member countries have not signed up to security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced by the deputy head of the office of the President of the country Andrei Sibiga, transmits publication “Strana.ua”.

He clarified that Austria, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Malta refused to support the agreement. “I think that all these states have the political will to become a party to the declaration,” Sibiga said.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian leader’s office, Andriy Ermak, said that 31 countries had joined the declaration of security guarantees.