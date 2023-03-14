The proposal from the EU that only electric cars may be sold from 2035 has not been accepted by the Germans. At all costs, Germany wants the combustion engine to stay. Our eastern neighbors have now found some partners in this. Six other countries have joined Germany against the internal combustion engine ban.

The transport ministers of the Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Germany met to discuss possible changes to the EU’s plans. These countries want the EU to look at what is possible with the current combustion engine, writes Reuters. “The proposal urgently needs adjustments,” says German Transport Minister Volker Wissing.

According to Wissing, the ministers of Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic are skeptical about the ban on the internal combustion engine. They argue that the possibility of running these engines on synthetic, climate-neutral fuel after 2035 is not being considered. ‘A ban on the combustion engine, when it can run in a climate-neutral manner, seems to us to be the wrong approach,’ says Wissing.

What do the ministers in the Netherlands and Belgium think?

In the Netherlands, the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management deals with these matters. At the moment that is Mark Harbers. We’ve asked the Department for a response and will update this article when we receive it. In Belgium, the Flemish Minister of Mobility, Lydia Peeters, is very clear. It wants to ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2027.