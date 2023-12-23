Six EU countries have not joined security guarantees for Ukraine

Six countries of the European Union (EU) have not joined the declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, this was reported by the deputy head of the office of the country's President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Sibiga.

We are talking about Austria, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Malta. Kiev believes that these states have the political will to join the document.

I think that all these states have the political will to become a party to the declaration Andrey Sibiga Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

On December 22, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, named a number of European Union (EU) and NATO countries that have not yet joined security guarantees for Ukraine.

Of the EU members, the agreement has not yet been supported by Austria, Croatia, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. Also, 5 of the 31 NATO members have not yet joined the declaration: Turkey, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia. According to Ermak, it is necessary to encourage states to join the document.

The head of Zelensky's office said that 31 countries had joined the declaration on security guarantees, 15 of them expressed their readiness to begin consultations on bilateral agreements, including all G7 states (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain, USA), the Netherlands and EU. France, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom have submitted draft agreements, the politician said.

Ukraine is ready to move from consultations to bilateral negotiations with countries to conclude agreements on security guarantees. An important part of bilateral agreements will be provisions on joint defense production Andrey Ermak head of the office of the President of Ukraine

Earlier, Ermak expressed hope for the signing of security guarantees for Ukraine before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024. He added that they must remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

What is known about the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine?

At the end of August, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that at the NATO summit held in July in Vilnius, the G7 countries decided to conclude bilateral security agreements with Ukraine. About 20 more countries have joined the same scheme.

Advisor to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, said in early September that 28 states had already joined the formal pact on security guarantees. The Ukrainian authorities want 51 countries to act as security guarantors, the politician noted.

The official representative of the EU foreign policy service, Peter Stano, stated that European countries individually can act as guarantors of security for Ukraine, but the European Union as a whole as a bloc is not authorized to do this.

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reported in July that Western guarantees of Ukraine's security would be supplemented in a joint communiqué following the NATO summit in Vilnius.

It was noted that two options prevail in the Alliance for the further development of the alliance’s relations with Ukraine: either the Western bloc will give Kyiv full-fledged official security guarantees, or it will help and strengthen the country militarily according to the Israeli model.

On December 8, it became known that the European Union had offered Ukraine security guarantees, including military cooperation and the fight against disinformation.