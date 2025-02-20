A train has rammed a group of elephants, six of which have died, In Sri Lanka. The railroad traveled near an animal reserve in the city of Habarama, about 180 kilometers east of the capital of Colombo, this Thursday, when he crashed before dawn with the pack that crossed the railroad.

“He derailed but there were no victims among passengers,” said the police. He added that the country’s environmental authorities attended to two elephants who survived the accident. The videos on social networks have shown one of the animals by cinging to a younger one who was injured and lying near the road, both with their tubes coiled one to each other. Kill or injure elephants is a criminal offense in Sri Lanka, where some 7,000 pachiderms live in wild conditions.

These animals are considered as a national treasure partly because of their importance for Buddhist culture. Two elephant young and their pregnant mother died in September 2018 in a similar accident and since then the authorities ordered the machinists to lower the speed when they go through areas where there are elephants.

This accident takes place shortly after the government expressed concern with the growing impact of conflicts between humans and elephants, before the loss of habitat of these mammals. Small agricultural producers often respond violently to elephants invading their crops.









The Deputy Minister of the Environment, Anton Jayakody, explained that 150 people and 450 elephants died in 2023, a figure slightly higher than the previous year. «We are planning to introduce barriers, which can include electrical fences, ditches or other deterrence, to make it difficult The possibility that wild elephants enter the villages»Jayakody said.