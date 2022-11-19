Six Easy Pieces – Best: Previews and Streaming

Tonight, Saturday 19 November 2022, at 10 pm on Rai 3 the first episode of Six easy pieces will be broadcast, six adaptations of as many works by Mattia Torre all directed by Paolo Sorrentino. The plays by the author who died in 2019, from which they were taken are: Migliore, Gola, Perfetta, Qui e ora, 465 and In mezzo al mare. They will air from November 19, and for five consecutive Saturdays. “I miss Mattia a lot, he was an extraordinary person who made himself loved easily – said Sorrentino presenting the project -. We have been friends, we have known each other in flashes, which have been beautiful and intense. I regretted not dating him more. This work somehow also helped me to be able to hear his voice once again ”. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

Migliore, starring Valerio Mastandrea, ironically tells the comical and terrible story of Alfredo Beaumont, a normal man who, following an accident (of which he is the cause and for which he feels responsible, but for which he will be acquitted) , goes into a deep crisis and becomes a bad man. Suddenly, society opens all its doors to him: Alfredo grows professionally, women desire him, he is cured of his ills and fears of him.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Six easy pieces on live TV and live streaming? The five episodes scheduled will be broadcast on Saturday evening at 10 pm on Rai 3. It will be possible to follow or review everything also in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.