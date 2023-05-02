Six die in crash with dozens of vehicles caused by sandstorm in the US

First responders arrive to tend to the injured: accident caused by a sandstorm involved between 40 and 60 vehicles in the state of Illinois | Photo: Playback/CNN

At least six people died and another 30 were injured this Monday (1st) in an accident caused by a sandstorm that involved between 40 and 60 vehicles in the state of Illinois, in the United States.

Among the vehicles involved, two trucks were set on fire during the accident, a local police spokesman said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said on Twitter that I-55, in Sangamon and Montgomery counties, Illinois, was closed in both directions due to “numerous accidents caused by a sandstorm, which greatly reduced visibility. ”.

State police said traffic on I-55 had been diverted to a nearby highway and urged drivers to seek alternative routes.