Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Six die in crash with dozens of vehicles caused by sandstorm in the US

May 2, 2023
Six die in crash with dozens of vehicles caused by sandstorm in the US

First responders arrive to tend to the injured: accident caused by a sandstorm involved between 40 and 60 vehicles in the state of Illinois| Photo: Playback/CNN

At least six people died and another 30 were injured this Monday (1st) in an accident caused by a sandstorm that involved between 40 and 60 vehicles in the state of Illinois, in the United States.

Among the vehicles involved, two trucks were set on fire during the accident, a local police spokesman said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said on Twitter that I-55, in Sangamon and Montgomery counties, Illinois, was closed in both directions due to “numerous accidents caused by a sandstorm, which greatly reduced visibility. ”.

State police said traffic on I-55 had been diverted to a nearby highway and urged drivers to seek alternative routes.


