SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Six people died after two vintage military planes collided in midair on Saturday and went down in flames before crowds who came to watch the aircraft fly at a World War II commemorative air show in Dallas, Texas, they said. authorities this Sunday.

No one on the ground was injured and the names of the victims were not released.

“Authorities will continue to work today on the investigation and identification of the dead,” said Judge Clay Jenkins, Texas county chief-elect. “Please pray for their families and everyone involved.”

The crash involved World War II-era planes — a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter — flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. acronym in English) in a declaration.

Hank Coates, chief executive of the Commemorative Air Force, a group dedicated to preserving World War II combat aircraft, said the B-17 typically has a crew of four to five people.

The P-63 is crewed by a single pilot, Coates added, but he did not say how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the accident.

Videos posted on social media show the two aircraft colliding and falling to the ground, engulfed in flames.

Scenes from a live aerial video show debris from the aircraft scattered on a patch of scorched grass.

Both the FAA and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations.

