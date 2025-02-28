Mount Real Club de Baiona celebrates in this 2025 its 60 years with an extensive program of events that, during the next months, will offer partners and visitors the possibility of knowing a little more this club located south of the Rías Baixas, in the Ría de Vigo, and just over five miles from the National Park of the Atlantic Islands.

Among other actions, it is planned to organize a photographic exhibition that will collect the most significant moments in the history of this entity founded in 1964 as Erizana Yachting International Club, and that a year later it would become Monte Real Real Club International Yachting Bayona la Real. The name was evolving over the years to the current Royal Club of Yates (MRCy), but its philosophy has not changed. It is based on the promotion of international nautical tourism and the organization of regattas, two premises that have led him to star in some of the most important chapters in the history of the candle in our country.

The MRCyB has organized, throughout its 60 springs, several editions of the Lymington-Baiona, some European and world championships and numerous Match Race regattas at the highest level. Every year it also organizes two of the most important competitions in Spain, the Prince of Asturias trophy and the Count of Gondomar trophy, which this year turns 40 and 50 respectively. He has also taken Galicia two of the most important monotype circuits in the world: the 52 super series and 44cup.

The Galicia 93 Pescanova represented the MRCy in the return to the world of 1993





International presence also characterizes MRCy. In 1989 he made an unprecedented decision in the Spanish candle scene, to launch a challenge of Copa América, a competition to which a total of three times would be presented. Another example of its leadership in this regard is the Galicia 93 Pescanova team, which represented the Roy The association that brings together the 53 most prestigious monitor clubs in the world.









Given its history, strange that the entity only has 744 members. But it has its explanation: the MRCy is based in the walled enclosure of Monte Real, in the Peninsula of the same name, which today serves as a framework for the facilities of the National Parador Conde de Gondomar, one of the most prestigious hotel complexes in Spain, with more than 200,000 square meters of farm. The building of Mount Real, which dates from 1967 and is inspired by a Galician Pazo, built in noble woods and stonecare stone, is located in the southern part, on the so -called Cantiño battery. Due to the limitation of the facilities, the Board of Directors restricts the quota of partners and only new entries are admitted if there are casualties.

After the experience of 2022, the Super Series return to Galicia in 2025



Jacobo Bastos





The TP52 return to Galicia

“In recent years we have organized a World Cup, we have brought to Galicia the Super Series and 44cup, and we have managed to be part of the prestigious ICOYC,” says the president, José Luis Álvarez, who in his mandate marked as a objective “to have an outstanding presence in the international candle” maintaining the essence of the club.

The one who was coordinator of the Specialized High Performance Center of Santander and Technical Director of the Spanish and Galician Federations, Roy Alonso, deals, since 2019, the sports management of Mount Real. He says that “this year will be very special for the club, for the 60th anniversary and for the 40 and 50 years of the Prince of Asturias and the Count of Gondomar Trophy.” In addition, one of the key appointments of 2025 will be Galicia Sailing Week of TP52, which will take place from June 2 to 7. «In 2022 the TP sailed in the Baixas Rías for the first time and were amazed at our coast, our gastronomy and our people, so this year they repeat. It is a unique show and Galicia is the perfect setting for this type of competitions, ”adds Alonso.

Together with these important events, the club has made an important commitment to J80 monotypes, with one of the most numerous fleets in Spain. In addition, it highlights its adapted candle school, which serves people with functional diversity, guardians and women victims of sexist violence, among other groups. The Real Mount is also known for delivering the National Gauda Terras Candle Awards every year.