E.in light aircraft crashed in Milan shortly after take-off and crashed into an empty office building.

According to Italian media reports, the pilot and all five passengers were killed in the accident on Sunday.

The building caught fire.

No people were there because of renovation work.

The reason for the crash was initially unclear.