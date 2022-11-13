At least six people have been killed when two US military planes collided mid-flight while performing an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 deaths from the air show incident. The authorities will continue to work on the investigation and identification of the deceased,” said Judge Clay Jenkins.

More than forty rescue units have moved to the scene. The aircraft involved were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter, the Federal Aviation Administration said. When their trajectory coincided in the air, they have precipitated and their contact with the ground has generated an explosion, as can be seen in the broadcast images.

The city’s mayor, Eric Johnson, described the accident as a “terrible tragedy” and said the airport will remain closed until the Federal Aviation Administration completes its investigation. However, the Pilots Association identified Terry Barker and Len Root as two of those killed in the crash, while traveling in the B-17 Flying Fortress.

The show was part of a day to “relive history” on Veterans Day, in which spectators were going to be able to witness the maneuvers of four dozen planes from the Second World War era. In a press conference, the president and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force reported that normally between four and five crew members travel on that plane, while the P-63 is “a single-pilot fighter plane.”