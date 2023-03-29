Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Shots are fired at a school in the US state of Tennessee. Six people died, including three children.

Update from Tuesday, March 28, 9:26 p.m.: The shooter, who shot dead six people at an elementary school in the United States, was receiving medical treatment for an “emotional disorder,” police said. The 28-year-old owned seven legally purchased firearms and hid them at her parents’ home, Nashville, Tennessee Police Chief John Drake told reporters on Tuesday. Her parents believed that she only owned one gun and sold it. “Her parents felt that she shouldn’t own guns,” he said.

The motive for the crime is still unclear, Drake said. She probably chose her victims in elementary school at random. The 28-year-old was not known to the police, he emphasized.

The authorities have not yet given any information on a possible motive for the shooting at a US elementary school. © John Amis/dpa

Six dead in US elementary school shooting – motive puzzles authorities

Update from Tuesday, March 28, 11:39 a.m.: The person who opened fire in a US elementary school (Tennessee state) on Monday (March 27) is believed to be a former student. That reports the German Press Agency (dpa) citing local media and authorities.

The investigators are currently evaluating material that could provide information about the motive. “We have a manifesto, we have some writings that relate to this day, this incident that we are evaluating,” said Nashville Police Commissioner John Drake. Site plans of the Christian school were also found, on which, among other things, surveillance cameras and entrances were marked. The person, who identified himself as transgender, gained access through one of these by shooting through a glass outer door.

The authorities made statements about a possible motive dpa no. Police said nothing was said about any link between the suspect’s life story and the shooting, which killed three children aged eight and nine and three adults believed to be in their early 60s. “There’s a theory at the moment that we might be able to talk about later, but it’s unconfirmed,” said Police Commissioner Drake.

Six people were killed in a shooting at a Tennessee elementary school. © dpa infographic GmbH

Biden after school shooting kills six: ‘We must do more to stop gun violence’

Update from Monday, March 27, 10:15 p.m.: President Joe Biden also spoke out after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in the US city of Nashville. “We must do more to stop gun violence,” Biden warned. He called on the US Congress to pass a tightening of gun laws he had proposed. “It’s sick,” the president said, referring to the recent violent incident that killed three children and three adults. Among other things, the Democrat calls for a ban on assault rifles, which are often used in amok attacks in the United States.

According to the police, the alleged shooter is said to have carried at least two assault rifles and a handgun German Press Agency (dpa). According to the police, the 28-year-old was killed by the emergency services.

Update from Monday, March 27, 8:55 p.m.: Six people have died at an elementary school in the United States. The suspected shooter was killed by police. According to the German Press Agency (dpa) According to initial findings, she is said to have been in her teens. The police, on the other hand, identified the alleged perpetrator as a 28-year-old woman from Nashville, according to the short message service Twitter in the evening.

School shooting in the US: White House calls for stricter gun laws

Update from Monday, March 27, 8:40 p.m.: After the violence at a US elementary school, the White House is calling for stricter gun laws. “How many more children have to be murdered before congressional Republicans stand up and act?” said Karine Jean-Pierre, spokeswoman for US government headquarters. “Our children should be able to feel safe and secure at school.”

Jean-Pierre emphasized that the American parliament must therefore urgently pass a ban on assault rifles and close loopholes in the background checks for gun buyers. US President Joe Biden calls for stricter gun laws. However, these are supported by Republicans in the congress blocked.

School shooting in the USA: suspected gunman killed

Update from Monday, March 27, 8 p.m.: When shooting at a Nashville elementary school in the USA three children and three adults were killed. The adults are said to have been employees. Police have since killed the suspected gunman, police officer Don Aaron said during a news conference. According to initial findings, she is said to have been in her teens.

“When officers got to the second floor, they saw a gunman, a woman, who was shooting,” Aaron said of the situation on Monday morning. According to initial investigations, the alleged perpetrator is said to have gained access to the school through a side entrance. It is unclear whether she has a connection to the private Christian institution.

Rampages and shootings are part of everyday life in the USA. Stricter gun laws are being called for time and again. Last year, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

School shooting in the USA: Six dead in Nashville

First report: Washington/Nashville – In the state of Tennessee in the United States, shots rang out at a school in Nashville on Monday morning (March 27). Three children and three adults were killed, the quoted New York Times the spokesman for a local hospital. Others were injured, the fire department said.

The alleged shooter is now dead, the police said on the short message service Twitter. However, it remains unclear whether the woman with the gun is one of the dead. Further details about the process and the background to the crime are not yet known.

School shooting in the USA: Police with a large contingent on site

At 10:13 a.m., the police received an emergency call about a shooting at the school, a spokeswoman confirmed New York Times. The emergency services were in a large contingent on site and closed roads.

The crime scene was the Covenant School. This should be a Christian institution. According to their own information on the website, there are students from pre-school to 6th grade at the private school. (kas/dpa)