Nfter the discovery of seven bodies on a property in the US state of Oklahoma, police believe a convicted rapist is the perpetrator. According to previous findings, the 39-year-old shot two girls, ages 14 and 16 who had been reported missing, and his wife and their three children in the head, local police chief Joe Prentice said on Wednesday. Then the alleged perpetrator apparently committed suicide. According to US media, the woman’s children were 13, 15 and 17 years old.

The crime took place on a rural property near the small town of Henryetta between Saturday and Monday. The bodies were found in different places around the house. There is currently no evidence as to whether the man planned the crime, the police chief said.

Earlier this week, the bodies of seven people were found in Henryetta, south of the city of Tulsa. Among the dead were two missing girls who, according to local broadcaster Fox23, were friends with the perpetrator’s stepdaughter and had stayed at his house.

The alleged perpetrator had reportedly got out of prison in 2020 after serving a long sentence for rape. He was to be put on trial on Monday, among other things, on allegations of child pornography, as the “New York Times” further reported. After he failed to appear in court, an arrest warrant was issued for him.

The place Henryetta has around 6000 inhabitants and is located about 145 kilometers east of Oklahoma City in the interior of the USA.