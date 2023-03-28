Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Children from Covenant School hold hands as they are escorted to a rally point at Woodmont Baptist Church following a shooting at their school. Six people died in the shooting in the United States. © Jonathan Mattise/dpa

Shots were fired at a school in the US state of Tennessee. Six people died, including three children.

Update from Monday, March 27th, 8:40 p.m.: After the violence at a US elementary school, the White House is calling for stricter gun laws. “How many more children have to be murdered before congressional Republicans stand up and act?” said Karine Jean-Pierre, spokeswoman for US government headquarters. “Our children should be able to feel safe and secure at school.”

Jean-Pierre emphasized that the American parliament must therefore urgently pass a ban on assault rifles and close loopholes in the background checks for gun buyers. US President Joe Biden calls for stricter gun laws. However, these are supported by Republicans in the congress blocked.

School shooting in the USA: alleged perpetrator in the teenage years

Update from Monday, March 27, 8 p.m.: When shooting at a Nashville elementary school in the USA three children and three adults were killed. The adults are said to have been employees. Police have since killed the suspected gunman, police officer Don Aaron said during a news conference. According to initial findings, she is said to have been in her teens.

“When officers got to the second floor, they saw a gunman, a woman, who was shooting,” Aaron said of the situation on Monday morning. According to initial investigations, the alleged perpetrator is said to have gained access to the school through a side entrance. It is unclear whether she has a connection to the private Christian institution.

Rampages and shootings are part of everyday life in the USA. Stricter gun laws are being called for time and again. Last year, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

School shooting in the USA: Six dead in Nashville

First report: Washington/Nashville – In the state of Tennessee in the United States, shots rang out at a school in Nashville on Monday morning (March 27). Three children and three adults were killed, the quoted New York Times the spokesman for a local hospital. Others were injured, the fire department said.

The alleged shooter is now dead, the police said on the short message service Twitter. However, it remains unclear whether the woman with the gun is one of the dead. Further details about the process and the background to the crime are not yet known.

School shooting in the USA: Police with a large contingent on site

At 10:13 a.m., the police received an emergency call about a shooting at the school, a spokeswoman confirmed New York Times. The emergency services were in a large contingent on site and blocked roads.

The crime scene was the Covenant School. This should be a Christian institution. According to their own information on the website, there are students from pre-school to 6th grade at the private school. (kas/dpa)