In a Toronto suburb, six people – including the alleged perpetrator – were killed in a gun attack and one person was injured.

The alleged attacker was among the dead, as local police chief Jim MacSween told journalists. One person was also injured in the incident in a residential building.

According to MacSween, the alleged attacker was killed in a shootout with police. The injured person was taken to a hospital, she was not in danger of life, it was said.

Police offer “terrible” picture: Several dead in gun attack in Canada

As Canadian media reported with reference to police information, the police officers were called to the scene of the shooting early Sunday evening (local time). When they arrived, they were presented with a “terrible” picture, “several people had already died,” said MacSween.

Police are now looking for a motive for the crime and whether there was a relationship between the victims and the suspect. (came/AFP)