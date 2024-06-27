Home page World

Press Split

Emergency services at the scene of the accident in Nove Zamky, Slovakia. © Kr Pz V Nitre/TASR/dpa

A train was travelling from Prague towards Budapest. It crashed into a regional bus near the town of Nove Zamky. The Interior Minister confirmed six deaths.

Nove Zamky – Six people died in Slovakia when an express train collided with a bus. Several others were injured. This was announced by the state rescue service.

As the news agency TASR reported, citing information from the police and the state railway company ZSSK, more than 100 passengers were on the Eurocity train traveling from Prague to Budapest, which collided with a regional bus near the town of Nove Zamky.

The public TV channel RTVS reported that the bus was literally torn apart in the collision and that the train’s locomotive began to burn.

It was initially unclear why the accident occurred. Among other things, the media speculated that the signaling system at the railway crossing might have been damaged by the flooding that had been ongoing since Wednesday evening. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok confirmed at the scene of the accident that all of the dead were passengers on the bus. Not all of them had been identified by the evening. The train driver was among the injured, and all the others were bus passengers. They had to be taken to Bratislava and other distant hospitals because the nearest district hospital in Nove Zamky was closed due to flooding. dpa