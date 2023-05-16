The public prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the shooting took place Sunday evening in a residential neighborhood in the city of Atotonilco de Tola.

The statement indicated that “an armed attack targeted the football stadium, where a family sports match was taking place, leaving six dead, including three children, and two wounded.”

The statement only said that the authorities had opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances and motives of the attack.

For their part, eyewitnesses reported that a number of armed men, probably drunk, opened fire on the onlookers before they fled.

Witnesses said that two of the dead were killed on the spot, while the remaining four died in hospital of their wounds.

Numerous criminal gangs are active in the state of Hidalgo, less than 100 km from the capital, Mexico City.