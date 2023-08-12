Six people died on Saturday after a ship carrying migrants capsized on the English Channel. French authorities to write that two people on board may still be missing. They are now being sought.

There were 65 or 66 people on board the boat, it said Prefet Maritime, the French authority in charge of this part of the sea. In the early hours of Saturday, 36 of them were returned to Calais, France, and 22 or 23 to Dover, UK. The deceased came from Afghanistan, AFP news agency reports.

“My thoughts go out to the victims,” writes French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne on X. The British Home Secretary also expresses her condolences: “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic deaths in the Channel today.” Hervé Berville, the French Secretary of State for the Sea, traveled to Calais after the accident. He pointed to that Le monde on ‘the responsibility of criminal traffickers who send youths, women and adults to their deaths’.