Update/videoAn explosion in the Turkish city of Istanbul has left six dead and 81 injured. Two of them are in very bad shape. That let Turkish authorities know. “The perpetrators of this despicable attack will be exposed,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said two hours after the explosion, just before he left for the G20 summit in Indonesia.



Harmke de Vries



Nov 13 2022

A bomb may have caused the explosion, Erdogan confirmed this afternoon. It is still unknown who is behind the attack. According to authorities, it is probably a suicide attempt by a woman. The bomb went off in the popular shopping street Istiklal Street, near Taksim Square. That square is located in the European part of the Turkish metropolis.

Emergency services have cordoned off the entire area. Photos and videos are circulating on social media showing a huge amount of havoc. “When I heard the explosion, I petrified. Everyone froze,” Mehmet Akus told AP. Then everyone started running. What else can you do?” See also Nurse 's strike A nurse doing protective work in a surgical ward describes the first strikes: “The situation was even better than normal for one nurse”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it currently has no indications that Dutch people have become victims of the explosion. They are in contact with the local authorities about this.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

State broadcaster TRT reported that people are being urged to avoid the area. Shortly afterwards, the Turkish media regulator announced a temporary ban on further reporting to avoid panic among the inhabitants of the metropolis.

Dutchman Arnoud van Doorn, former councilor for the municipality of The Hague, said he was on his way to an appointment in the area when the explosion took place. ,,I’m completely shaken,” he says on the phone. “Something exploded about 30, maybe 50 meters from me. It was unreal, everyone started screaming and running.” See also Mother dies – children sit next to corpse for 8 hours

Officers block the street where the explosion took place © Reuters



As he tells his story, ambulances and helicopters can be heard in the background. An ambulance worker wants him to go to hospital, but Van Doorn refuses, he says. “I have minor injuries. It could have been much worse. Thirty seconds later and I hadn’t been there. I had the best luck in the world today.”

Turkey was hit by a series of deadly bombings by the Islamic State group and exiled Kurdish groups between 2015 and 2017. Istanbul was also the target of several attacks.

no football

Many shopkeepers in the Beyoglu district, where the street is located, closed their shops after the attack. Football club Besiktas of Dutchman Wout Weghorst has canceled his match on Sunday evening.

Explosion in Istanbul. © RV





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also HS Helsinki A nauseating scoop appeared at Itäkeskus metro station as the infamous roof began to leak water into the tunnel

© Reuters

