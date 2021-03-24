One of those projects that has had numerous problems to continue with its development is the Highwire Games game, Six Days of Fallujah. After having recovered the activity and having managed to continue with it, we receive very interesting information about how they intend to delve into an experience of urban warfare in Iraq. Six Days of Fallujah will feature procedural technology to keep players on their toes.
In a final interaction of the members of the study, who posted by wccftech, the creative director of Six Days in Fallujah, Jaime Griesemer and the CEO of Ventura, Peter Tamte, have wanted to expose how they intend to make players feel like soldiers in the urban battles that American soldiers had to face.
And for this they confirm that Six Days of Fallujah will feature procedural technology to keep players alert. The purpose of the use of this technology is that the game does not offer a linear and predetermined experience, but that new situations can arise in each game randomly. It is a technology that we have seen on many occasions, in small games to create random maps, mainly. But it is a technology that Highwire Games has been developing for three years to be able to make revolutionary use of it.
Jaime Griesemer comments that “The Marines told us they never knew what was waiting for them behind the next door,” yet in games “we play the same maps over and over again.” Wanting the player to immerse themselves in an experience that tries to make them feel the same, they have tried to prevent this last aspect from being the case. “Simply knowing the layout of a building beforehand makes playing a combat encounter in a video game very different from actual combat,” and that is why they want to prevent players from learning situations.
“Clearing an unfamiliar building or neighborhood is scary. You have no idea what is about to happen, and this is one of the reasons we experience so many casualties. “says Sergeant Adam Banotai, who has collaborated with the game to try to make the soldiers understand this situation. Peter Tamte wanted to confirm that Six Days of Fallujah will feature procedural technology to keep players alert, as this technology, “Even the game designer doesn’t know what’s going to happen in Six Days in Fallujah”, generating constant uncertainty in the players.
For now, Six Days of Fallujah maintains its development for both consoles and PC. There is hardly any information on when it will be released, even if they have considered making the leap to the new generation of consoles. A game that points out ways, trying to change the routine involved in new installments of Call of Duty or Battlefield. A game that will have to be kept under surveillance, starting with this trailer, to know well how it evolves.
