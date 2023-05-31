After a long period of radar silence, developers Highwire Games have announced the release date of theearly access of the controversial shooter Six Days in Fallujahset for the next June 22, 2023 on Steam. The announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer, which you can view in the player below.

Six Days in Fallujah caused a lot of discussion in 2019 when it was announced, as it is a first-person shooter with realistic graphics that deals with the real events that happened during the Second Battle of Fallujah between November and December 2004, one of the most violent and controversial urban armed clashes ever, also due to the use of unconventional weapons by the US army, such as white phosphorus weapons prohibited by the Geneva Convention. Among other things, the project was initially under development at Konami, which however in 2009 decided to cancel it precisely because of the topics covered.

When it launches in Early Access, Six Days in Fallujah will offer four cooperative missions for up to four players, set in urban maps that are procedurally generated with each new game.

The minimum and recommended requirements have also been announced, which we report below:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: 7th Generation Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5-2600

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD 580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage space: 22GB

Recommended