The tactical shooter Six Days in Fallujah made its debut on Steam, immediately reaching the first position of the global ranking of the games that are producing the most revenue among the premium ones (above it has the usual Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Apex Legends). However, there is no shortage bad reviews41% of the total at the time of writing this news (there are 509), which make the players’ judgment only “average”.

The reason for the judgments less enthusiastic is not to be found in the political question raised by the game, as one might think knowing its vicissitudes, but by the fact that Six Days in Fallujah was published with little content compared to what was promised. In general, the game systems are being liked, but a lot of stuff is really missing.

It must be said that it is currently in Early Access and that therefore there is room for improvement, but evidently many expected more, such as user frogge who wrote: “It will probably be a good game in eighteen months. It is currently very thin: no campaign, no friendly AI, no non-hostile characters in the area, can’t select weapon, can’t customize player, plus movements are clunky, controls are weird, UI looks like something out of 2007. Most importantly, the price is too high Play Insurgency Sandstorm co-op until this game has no content.”

Many other players share the same view and cite more or less the same issues, with users like Char Aznable going so far as to say that it should have been aFree alphagiven the state it is in. Others have pointed out that many of the promised features are missing, such as destructible scenery elements and levels populated with civilians.

In short, Six Days in Fallujah seems to have potential, but currently many advise against paying €38.99 for it.