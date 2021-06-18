D.he Danish footballer Christian Eriksen left the hospital six days after his dramatic collapse at the European Championships. The 29-year-old was successfully operated on and released from the Imperial Hospital in Copenhagen, the Danish association announced on Friday evening. Eriksen has already visited the national team in their EM quarters in Helsingör, it said in the message. From there he will travel home and spend time with the family. He is doing “under the circumstances,” said the Inter Milan midfielder. He thanked him for the many well-being wishes.

“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night,” said Eriksen. The Danes lost their second group game against Belgium on Thursday after a big battle 2-1. The game was briefly interrupted in the tenth minute. All the players and spectators in the Copenhagen stadium applauded in honor of Eriksen. Eriksen will also cheer on the teammates in the last group game against Russia on Monday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Championship), in which the Scandinavians, who are still scoreless, will fight for their last chance to advance.

Denmark’s top players collapsed on the pitch in the European Championship opening game against Finland (0-1) last Saturday. He suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated. On Thursday, the Danish association announced that Eriksen would be implanted with an ICD defibrillator as a medical consequence. This device is similar to a pacemaker and is used by people at increased risk of cardiac arrhythmias.

Eriksen, however, threatens difficulties with his Italian club after using an ICD defibrillator. It is forbidden in Italy to do top-class sports with an ICD device, said Lucio Mos, the chairman of the Italian Sports Cardiologist Association, at “Radio Punto Nuovo”, thereby confirming a corresponding report by the “Gazzetta dello Sport”. “The protocols are very strict in Italy. So it seems impossible to me that we will see Eriksen again in the Italian competition. “