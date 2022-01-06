Six passengers of the ‘Viking Venus’ have been confined in Cartagena, during the stopover of this cruise this Thursday, according to sources from the Port Authority. They will stay in a prepared accommodation with movement restriction for seven days, in compliance with the protocols against contagion by Covid-19.

It is about three pairs of tourists. Three of its members have tested positive for the virus on board and three others are close contacts. None have manifested symptoms that necessitate their admission to hospital. That is why they were disembarked and taken directly to an accommodation, with all security measures, indicated the sources consulted.

The procedure that governs the disembarkation and visits of cruise tourists ensures that there is no risk in the movement of the rest of the passengers through Cartagena. “They move in highly controlled bubble groups,” said a spokeswoman for the Port.