When criteria is access to other countries without a visa, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Spain and Singapore lead the way. In Latin America, Brazil is third. For the first time, six countries share first place among the most powerful passports in the world in the annual list presented by the consultancy Henley & Partners, based in London.

Powerful, in this case, means that the passport allows the owner to travel to the greatest number of countries without the need for a visa.

Globally, the countries that share first place in 2024 are France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Singapore, whose documents are accepted without complications or additional formalities by 194 countries. Finland, South Korea and Sweden come next (193). The top positions are completed by Austria, Denmark, Iceland and the Netherlands (192).

The three bottom countries on the list are Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, with passports accepted by 31, 29 and 28 states, respectively.

Latin America

The Latin American podium has not changed much compared to previous years, with the document issued by Chile being the strongest in the region, allowing visa-free visits to 177 countries. It is the only Latin American passport to allow visa-free entry into the United States. In the world list, Chile occupies 15th position.

One place below is Argentina, whose passport allows visa-free entry into 174 countries. Right behind is Brazil (173 countries). Mexico is in 23rd position, with a visa-free passport for 161 countries. Uruguay and Costa Rica appear in 26th and 28th place, respectively. A total of 149 countries can be visited with the Panama document (31st place), three more than those allowed by the Paraguayan passport, which is in 33rd place.

Peru and Guatemala round out the Latin American top ten, in 36th and 38th place in the Henley & Partners ranking. Then come El Salvador (39th, 136 countries), Colombia and Honduras (40th, 135 countries), Nicaragua (43rd, 130), Venezuela (46th, 126), Ecuador (57th, 95), Bolivia (63rd, 82), Republic Dominican (68th, 74th) and Cuba (78th, 64th). In the region, the Haitian passport allows you to visit the smallest number of countries without a visa (55), ranking 87th in the world.

Henley & Partners is not the only company that makes a passport index. Canadian group Arton's Passport Index places the United Arab Emirates in first place and Germany in second. This ranking gives different results, as it analyzes the “power of the passport” according to mobility. By this criterion, Brazil is in 11th place, passing Argentina and Chile.

