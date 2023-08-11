The capture of six Colombians is the first achievement of the Ecuadorian authorities after the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio that occurred this Wednesday. Although at the press conference in which he reported the arrest, he limited himself to reporting that they were “foreigners”, EL PAÍS confirmed his nationality with the Ecuadorian authorities.

The six had been arrested a month ago for other crimes. In the following judicial process, the court did not impose preventive detention on them, but rather required them to appear before it periodically. However, they did not attend a hearing set for August 2, as was their obligation, and for this reason this Wednesday, just two hours before Villavicencio’s murder, the courts issued arrest warrants for them. Fugitives for that other case, the police arrested them after carrying out several raids in the south of Quito.

“In several raids in the Conocoto sector and the south of the city, 6 subjects were apprehended: Andrés M., José N., Adey G., Camilo R., Jules C., Jhon R., all foreigners,” Interior Minister Juan Zapata Silva said at a press conference. The police also found a rifle with two magazines, a submachine gun, four pistols, three grenades, four boxes of ammunition, two motorcycles, and a vehicle reported stolen.

The capture recalls the participation of other Colombians in another assassination in the region. It is about the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. On that occasion, 19 former Colombian soldiers were arrested, part of a group of 22 who initially traveled to the Dominican Republic. The remaining three died in an operation by the Haitian police. The detainees face judicial processes in the Caribbean country and the investigation has made it clear that it was a group of mercenaries of which only the leaders knew of the final objective, while the lower ranks believed that they were going to work in the Dominican Republic as a team of Private security.

After decades of internal warfare, Colombia has the second largest Army in the region, behind only Brazil, and the most seasoned in actual operations. Also dozens of ex-guerrillas, ex-paramilitaries or members of criminal gangs especially linked to drug trafficking. This has created an industry of Colombian mercenaries that ranges from the legal, with retired soldiers who provide security services in Arab countries, to cases of hit men.

The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio in the capital plunged Ecuador into a national commotion and an even greater anxiety than it already existed. It happened just 11 days after the atypical elections of August 20, caused by a political crisis, and when Villavicencio appeared in fourth or fifth place in the polls. It also occurs in the midst of a growing security crisis due to a confrontation between Mexican cartels over drug trafficking routes, initially concentrated on the coast, but which has climbed the Andean peaks and affects its capital, Quito. In recent weeks, the mayor of Manta, one of the country’s main ports, and a candidate for the Assembly had been assassinated.

Villavicencio, who was proposing a strong hand to deal with the problem, had received intimidating messages from aliases phyto, leader of the gang Los Choneros, which is at the service of the Sinaloa Cartel. That Cartel faces its rival Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, also Mexican. He does so in alliance with the Ecuadorian gangs Chone Killers, Tiguerones and Lobos. Two contradictory videos were released on Thursday night. In the first, some armed men, dressed in black and covering their faces, claimed to be from Los Lobos, assumed responsibility for the death, and threatened the candidate bulls in general and Jan Topic in particular. In the second, other men dressed in white claimed to be Los Lobos and denied the first video.

