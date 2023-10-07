The six Colombians detained in Ecuador for the death of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio were murdered on Friday in a prison in Ecuador, according to authorities. According to a source to which EL PAÍS has had access, the prisoners were hanged. A few days ago, the United States offered a reward of five million dollars (about 4.7 million euros) for information leading to the arrest of the intellectual authors of the politician’s crime. The deaths have occurred nine days before the second round of the presidential elections in the country is held, on Sunday the 15th.

The six alleged hitmen remained held in pavilion 7 of the Litoral penitentiary, in Guayaquil, where some 5,700 people are imprisoned. These are Andrés Mosquera Ortiz, José Neider López Hitas, Adey Fernando García García, Camilo Romero Reyes, Jules Osmín Castaño Alzate and Jhon Gregore Rodríguez. Late on Friday afternoon, teams from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ecuadorian Police entered the premises to remove the bodies and proceed with their identification.

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) reported that the victims “do not show signs of torture or injuries resulting from any combat.” Although their bodies were found in Ward 7, the prisoners had initially been assigned to Ward 9, and five days ago they were moved to Ward 10, according to police sources. Since 2020, more than 400 prisoners have been killed in the Ecuadorian prison system, mainly due to clashes between rival criminal gangs.

President Guillermo Lasso, who was in New York, announced that he will return to Ecuador, where he will hold a meeting with the security cabinet. “In the next few hours I will return to Ecuador to attend to this emergency. Neither complicity nor cover-up, the truth will be known here,” he published on X (formerly Twitter). For his part, former president Rafael Correa wrote “My God!”, through the same social network. And he added: “If they are the Villavicencio hitmen, it confirms that the Government was behind the crime. #LassoResponsible”.

This Saturday the time for prosecutorial investigation against the 13 people accused of being material authors of the murder of Villavicencio ended. On the night of August 9, hours after the crime, the six who have now been murdered were detained in two neighborhoods in the south of Quito and the authorities began an investigation that lasted 30 days. Almost a month later, on September 8, another seven people were arrested and the investigation was extended for another 30 days, a period that ended this Saturday. The Ecuadorian investigators believed they knew who had wielded the weapon, but they did not know the masterminds. The reward from the United States was intended to solve this mystery that, with the death of the alleged hitmen, will be even more difficult to clarify.

“I found out on Twitter,” Diana Patricia Mosquera, the mother of Andrés Mosquera Ortiz, one of those murdered, said by phone. The family was very concerned for their safety since the Ecuadorian authorities detonated a drone with explosives on the roof of the prison. Some interpreted it as part of a plan to silence the hitmen, who had been transferred from Quito to Guayaquil.

Ecuador is experiencing an unprecedented security crisis. Drug cartels have infiltrated a nation that for decades had been immune to the drug trafficking violence that plagued other countries in the region, such as Peru and Colombia. By the end of this year, if the pace does not decrease in intensity, it will reach a crime rate of 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, which would place Ecuador among the most violent countries in the world. Violence is the main issue that the two candidates, Daniel Noboa and Luisa González, have discussed during the campaign, who on the 15th will compete for the presidency in the second round of the elections.

The crime of Villavicencio awakened all the demons of Ecuador. The politician, a journalist by profession, had denounced the infiltration of organized crime in Ecuadorian institutions. On August 9, as he left a rally, he was shot by a Colombian hitman, Johan David Castillo López, alias Ito, of 18 years. Three other gunmen accompanied him in the attack, according to what the surrounding security cameras recorded. Two of them were detained on the spot by the police and by Villavicencio’s own followers, who in a matter of minutes understood what had happened. Ito was shot when he tried to escape and died at the scene a few minutes later. Hours later, the remaining six, all Colombians, were arrested. The world hoped to know from them who had ordered the crime, but their voices have been silenced forever.

