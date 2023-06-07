Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

It is still not clear whether the 46-year-old main suspect, Christian B., is the kidnapper of three-year-old Maddie McCann. Despite numerous hints.

Praia da Luz – 16 years ago, three-year-old Maddie McCann disappeared from a holiday home on the Algarve coast of Portugal. Since then, the case has remained unsolved – there is still no trace of the British girl. However, international investigations have closed the trail Christian B., who is now the main suspect in the missing person case. A number of pieces of evidence and finds strengthen the suspicion that the 46-year-old kidnapped the child in 2007.

Maddie case: Christian B. is currently in custody for rape

Christian B. has a criminal record, among other things, for serious sexual abuse of children and lived regularly in the Algarve from 1995 to 2007. He earned his living by working in the catering trade, as well as by dealing in drugs, theft and burglaries in hotels and holiday apartments. Regardless of the Maddie McCann case, B. has already been investigated for numerous crimes.

Through testimonies, investigators found child pornography material and chat logs in which the prime suspect revealed his pedophile fantasies. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, for raping a 72-year-old woman in 2005. He was arrested after he was accused of masturbating with his pants down in front of four children in Portugal in 2017.

During the search at a reservoir in Portugal, the investigators are said to have found new evidence against Christian B. in the Maddie case. © Joao Matos/dpa

There is “material evidence” against Christian B. in the Maddie McCann case

At the beginning of June 2020, the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig announced that they were investigating the then 43-year-old German in the Maddie case on suspicion of murder. The main basis of the investigation is the fact that the suspect resided in the Praia da Luz region, where the holiday resort where the McCanns were staying is also located.

It was proven that Christian B. received a phone call from a Portuguese number shortly after Maddie’s disappearance and talked on the phone for about half an hour. He also had his car – a 1993 Jaguar XJR6 – registered to someone else the next day. In a TV interview with the Portuguese news channel Rádio e Televisão de Portugal (RTP) the investigating prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters explained that there was also “material evidence” in the Maddie case. There are several parts that speak for the suspect Christian B. as the perpetrator.

6 hints that incriminate Christian B.:

testimonies

Past sex offenses

Direct proximity to the place of disappearance

Telephone conversation shortly after the disappearance

Register your vehicle

physical evidence

According to reporters, Christian B. is said to have known the hotel where Maddie was staying

A reporter team from the broadcaster wants a direct connection from Christian B. to Maddie Sat 1 discovered last year. The suspect is said to have been involved in cleaning the hotel pools as part of a pool business. As a result, the 44-year-old was in close proximity to her at the time of Maddie’s disappearance and had local knowledge of the hotel.

In May of this year, investigators launched a new search operation in the Maddie case. For three days they inspected the Arade reservoir in Portugal, where the main suspect is said to have stayed several times, including shortly after the disappearance of the three-year-old girl. The area, which is about 50 kilometers away from the resort, called B. “his little paradise”, reports TheTelegraph. New tracks are said to have been found in the extensive search.

Search operation at a reservoir provides new “relevant information” in the Maddie case

Officials from Germany, Portugal and the United Kingdom secured soil samples and scraps of cloth when they uncovered a “relevant lead,” according to the Portuguese tabloid Correio da Manha wrote. According to media reports, the German investigators had previously received a tip from a credible source who knew the suspect Christian B. The investigators themselves have so far held back with details. The evaluation of the traces secured can take several weeks or months.

Maddie McCann has been missing since May 3, 2007. © Luis Forra/dpa

Christian B. himself publishes an incriminating testimony in the Maddie case

last led Christian B. himself to the fact that new details came to light that weigh heavily on him. In a letter to a British journalist who Daily Mail and the Picture is available, the 46-year-old wanted to protest his innocence and quoted an incriminating testimony. In a conversation with his former friend Helge B., the suspect is said to have said that he could not return to Portugal for the time being because of the disappearance of the then three-year-old. When Helge B. said it was strange that the child could disappear without a trace, Christian B. allegedly replied: “Yes, she didn’t cry.”

Christian B. calls Helge B. a “liar” in his letter. He denies the allegations and insists he had nothing to do with the disappearance of the then three-year-old Maddie. But even the suspect’s ex-girlfriend thinks he’s guilty. His current prison sentence in the case of the raped American woman is valid until 2025, if not renegotiated, he will be released afterwards. There is no process in the Maddie case for the time being – however, the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig has lodged a complaint. (tt)