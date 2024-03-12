Six civilians were injured in Gorlovka and Donetsk as a result of aggression from the armed forces of Ukraine. The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin announced this on March 12.

He noted that four of the six were injured as a result of the Ukrainian military dropping ammunition from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

“In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, men born in 1981 and 1989 and a woman born in 1963 were wounded by ammunition dropped from a UAV. In the Central City district of Gorlovka, a man born in 1984 was injured. In the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, a woman born in 1981 was wounded as a result of shelling. In the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, a man born in 1965 was injured when he was blown up by a PFM Lepestok mine,” Pushilin wrote in his Telegram channel.

The head of the DPR emphasized that all the victims were receiving the necessary medical care; doctors assessed the condition of the victims as average.

In addition, according to Pushilin, as a result of aggression on the part of Ukrainian troops, two residential buildings in the Petrovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk, as well as a power line, a transformer and a substation in Gorlovka were damaged.

“17 shellings were recorded, 31 ammunition was fired. We used cannon artillery with a caliber of 155 mm, including cassette type, attack UAVs, and kamikaze UAVs,” the head of the DPR summarized.

The day before, on March 11, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported that as a result of the shelling of Makeevka in the DPR by Ukrainian troops, six people were injured, including three children.

Pushilin clarified that the AFU fired at a residential building in Makeevka, five people, including two children, were trapped under the rubble. Four were hospitalized, one of the children is in intensive care, another victim is undergoing outpatient treatment.

Izvestia showed the consequences of the strike. Some buildings were completely destroyed. Emergency Situations Ministry employees began clearing the rubble.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and also try to strike at other border regions of Russia against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

