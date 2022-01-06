Six checkpoints are set up around the perimeter of the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, and the situation in the city is under complete control. This was announced on Thursday, January 6, by the head of the police department Yerzhan Sadenov.

“The situation in the city is under complete control. Today, six checkpoints are set up along the perimeter of the city: in the directions of the cities of Karaganda, Kosshy, Kokshetau, Pavlodar, the villages of Korgalzhyn and Astrakhanka, “he said.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan. Residents of cities, dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas, came to the rallies. Fuel has risen in price from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 (20 rubles) per liter. The authorities set up a government commission and promised to cut prices. The government of Kazakhstan resigned on January 5.

In Alma-Ata, protesters broke into the city administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office, as well as the office of the ruling party. In addition, the Almaty residence of the President of Kazakhstan was seized. Later it became known that the security forces had freed all state institutions in Alma-Ata.

Tokayev noted that the seized government offices are terrorist groups. He added that the bandits who caused the riots had received extensive training abroad.

Riots in Almaty continued on the night of January 6. The radicals armed themselves and destroyed shops, pharmacies, and banks. In addition, there were gunfights between the military and protesters. The death toll of law enforcers was 18 people, two of them were beheaded.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata noted that the brutal actions of the attackers may indicate the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations that attacked the city.

According to the Ministry of Health of the republic, as a result of the riots in the country, over a thousand people were injured, of which about 400 were hospitalized, 62 are in intensive care.