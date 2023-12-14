Onlyfans has become one of the fastest growing platforms in 2023, more and more athletes are deciding to move to the adult platform to increase their earnings and gain followers.

There are several celebrities and champions who took the risk of opening an account on Onlyfans and the bet is paying off.. It is the case of Renee Graciea woman passionate about motorsports who captivates with her photos on Instagram.

“I love OnlyFans, the concept and how it changed my life,” said the pilot and model who has made more than 5 million euros this year thanks to Onlyfans.

Paige VanZant He has also managed to amass a large fortune for his content on the platform. The fighter of UFC fell in love with his figure, he decided to leave the octagon, in which he had 13 fights and had eight wins and five losses, to open an account.

Elle Brooke She is another woman who has captivated with her beauty in sports and Onlyfans. The fighter has more than 850 thousand followers on Instagram and falls in love with her content.

Alysha Newman She is a Canadian-born athlete who has earned more than a million dollars on the platform and has made her way into sports such as the 2016 Olympic Games.

Alexandra Ianculescu She is a speed skater who participated in the Winter Games and who decided to open Onlyfans to cover the expenses involved in being in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a cyclist.

Finally, Key Alves conquers with her Brazilian beauty and makes significant money on the adult platform. The volleyball player has more than 13.4 million followers on her social networks.

