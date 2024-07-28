Eight people injured in six-vehicle accident in Ulyanovsk region

In the Ulyanovsk region, six vehicles, including a heavy-duty truck, were involved in an accident. This is reported by Telegram– channel “REN TV”.

According to the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, eight people were injured as a result of the accident. “An investigation is underway into the incident,” the statement said. It was also specified that an investigative task force of the Tsilninsky District Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is working at the scene of the accident.

Earlier in July, two Russians were involved in a traffic accident in Abkhazia and did not survive. Two more 13-year-old children in the back passenger seat are in serious condition. It was noted that the accident occurred due to the fault of a drunk driver of another car.