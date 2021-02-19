Six agents of the Capitol Police have been suspended and another 29 are under investigation for their actions during the seizure of the US Congress building on January 6, during the certification of electoral votes to determine the next president.

Among the suspended agents is one who was photographed with members of the mob who stormed the headquarters of the US Legislature, and also one who wore a cap with the Trump campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’. Seven other agents from different departments throughout the country have also been the subject of investigations for their relationship with the assault, according to CNN.

Specifically, one officer in New York, one in Philadelphia, two in Seattle, two in Virginia and one in Texas are being investigated by their departments for possible rule violations.

The acting chief of the Capitol Police has ordered that “any member of her department whose behavior is not in accordance with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face the appropriate discipline,” the spokesman for this police force, John Stolnis, has explained to CNN.

Since the taking of the Capitol, the actions of the Police have been in question, criticism that precipitated the resignation of the then head of the Capitol, Steven Sund, while earlier this month the members of this body cast a vote of no confidence against the top leaders of the security force.

Thousands of supporters of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, violently stormed the Capitol on January 6 during the process of certifying the results of the US presidential elections, in which Trump, who denounces fraud, was defeated by his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Five people were killed during the incidents, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.