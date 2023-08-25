La Spezia, work has started on the Migliarina railway station



La Spezia – Car parks, bus terminal and a new platform. Migliarina railway station is preparing to take the central airport by the hand. The goal is simple: to lighten the weight of the tourist flows which, day after day, burden via Fiume and the Umbertino. Work has already begun and will travel on two parallel lines. On the one hand, the Municipality will intervene with structural interventions on the external areas. From the other Italian railway network it will build a new trunk track, dedicated to the connection with the Cinque Terre.

«The two construction sites started practically at the same time – says Pietro Antonio Cimino, councilor for public works -. Rfi has allowed us to operate in the area in front of the station and we started operating a few days ago. Once we’re done, we will finally be able to lighten the flow at the La Spezia Centrale airport».

The project includes the installation of ten new white, and therefore free, parking spaces, as well as parking spots for scooters and bicycles. A new bus terminus will also be established. «Six new stalls will be built in rotation. In doing so – he continues – we will allow the coaches to load and unload directly in front of the station, benefiting tourists and relieving the city center of an excessive burden in managing flows. In addition, we will provide the Migliarini airport with services that until now were lacking, such as bathrooms, bars and shelters that allow shelter from both the sun and bad weather”.

And that’s not all. The joint, once renewed, will wink at eco-sustainability. Specifically, the construction of a charging station for electric cars is planned. The intervention to be paid by the Municipality will have a total cost of 1 million and 400 thousand euros and will be completed by spring 2024. Cimino concludes: «The works, both internal and external, should travel at the same pace. The timing of the construction of the new trunk track should be in line with ours which provide for the reconstruction of stalls and services ».