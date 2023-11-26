Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/26/2023 – 18:09

Six men of Bolivian nationality were arrested in the act, this Saturday, 25th, in São Paulo, suspected of acting as drug ‘mules’ swallowing drugs to transport them. They were approached by Civil Police agents aboard a tourist bus coming from Bolivia. The six suspects had a total of 454 cocaine capsules in their stomachs, which weighed 1.8 kilograms of the drug.

According to the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo, the Civil Police intelligence service had information that some people had cocaine inside their bodies on the tourist bus. The vehicle with 20 passengers, all Bolivians, left the neighboring country on Thursday, the 23rd, crossed Mato Grosso do Sul and passed through Dracena, in the west of São Paulo.

Agents from the 2nd Property Precinct of the Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic) began monitoring the bus from km 45 of the Castelo Branco highway, in Araçariguama. The team followed the movement of the tourist group until the entrance to the capital, on Marginal Pinheiros, where the bus was stopped.

The vehicle was taken to Deic’s headquarters, in Santana, in the north of the capital, where all passengers underwent an X-ray examination. Six had the drug in their stomach.

They were taken to the emergency room at Santa Casa de Misericórdia, in Vila Buarque, where they received medication to expel the cocaine. After medical discharge, those investigated were charged with drug trafficking and association with drug trafficking.

According to the Civil Police, investigations continue to identify the final destination of the cocaine and other possible people involved in the trafficking scheme with human guinea pigs. The ‘mules’ are tricked into swallowing capsules containing cocaine in exchange for a ticket and a sum of money.

On the 4th of this month, a 25-year-old Bolivian man sought medical care at the Corumbá Emergency Room, in Mato Grosso do Sul, after feeling ill. During examinations, it was discovered that he had 20 capsules of cocaine in his stomach and had to undergo surgery to remove the drug.

This Thursday, the 23rd, a 24-year-old young man was arrested red-handed, in São Paulo, suspected of enticing people into international drug trafficking. He was arrested when he was training 33 other people to swallow drugs and take them to Europe.

Passports, drug trafficking notes, cell phones, bank cards and almost 1 kg of cocaine capsules that were supposed to be swallowed were seized at the scene. As this was suspected international trafficking, the Federal Police took over the investigations.

According to the Public Security Secretariat, they confessed to taking drugs to travel to other countries, such as France, Holland, Spain and Ireland. The detainees are from the states of Ceará, Piauí, Maranhão, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

None of the suspects had their identities disclosed by the police, which made it impossible for the report to contact their defense.