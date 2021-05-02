Six blurry seconds of Elden Ring have leaked on the internet.

VGC reports the short clip emerged from 4Chan, before ending up all over social media.

The clip, which ResetEra is currently hosting, features the same Bandai Namco internal watermark seen in the footage that leaked in March.

It doesn’t tell us much at all, but it’s further evidence of the dark fantasy RPG’s existence after a long period of silence.

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games in the world. It’s from Dark Souls developer From Software, in collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin.

Elden Ring was announced at E3 in June 2019. The hope is Bandai Namco will show off gameplay two years later, at E3 this June.

In March, Bandai Namco was found to have trademarked “Bandai Namco Next”, which may be its name for a Nintendo Direct-style online briefing during which it will detail upcoming projects.