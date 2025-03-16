Six biosphere reserves where to reconnect with nature

When travelers are assessed, what more than Spain value as destination, they usually coincide: their extraordinary diversity of landscapes, climates and cultures. It is a small continent in itself, almost unique quality in a country of its size.

That deploy 55 biosphere reserves for 15% of its territory, with the number one position in the world list, confirms that wealth. We talk about a category of terrestrial and marine ecosystems defined by UNESCO already in the seventies of the last century. Since then, its priority objective has evolved from environmental protection to sustainable development, that is, to harmonious coexistence between biodiversity and human populations, the natural and the cultural.

Their reservations not only extend for 16 of their 17 autonomous communities. In addition, they cover a good part of the Atlantic, Cantabrian, Mediterranean and Interior ecosystems: river and islanders, of mountains and high mountain, of deltas and wetlands, in plateaus, forests and desert environments. To enjoy a complete sustainable experience throughout this trip, a good option is to stay in one of the Paradores located next to these natural spaces. The best auction to a perfect getaway. In fact, the accommodation network offers experiences linked to the conservation and protection of their natural environments in these places. Let’s visit some of them.

European Picos

Welcome to the greatest limestone formation in Atlantic Europe. Epic massifs, high mountain, glacier lakes and more than 200 dimensions that exceed 2,000 meters. Its nature, so proven between the coast and the plateau, forms a kingdom of roe deer, vultures, royal eagles, urogals, wolves and some bear. Robledales and Hayedos in the exposed heights; Encinas, laurels and Madroños in the coats. Bravos Ríos such as Sella or Cares, with its famous path, rush through gorges. The effort is worth it. That personality moves to the mountain culture and the architecture of story villages – Cain, Posada de Valdeón, Bulnes, Sotres, Potes …). And to a gastronomy particularly rich by its raw materials (fabada and pot, cooked mountain, the paradise of cheeses, etc—).

The source hostelambassador to that excellent kitchen, had to become a mountain shelter, next to the cable car, to link with alpine routes and canoeing activities, Barranquismo or rafting. Your initiative of activities in the environment: Nature for the senses It opens up to the LEBANIEGO road, to the Hayedo de las Ilces or at the birth of the Deva River. It is even possible to learn Nordic march.

Ebro Delta Natural Park

Integrated in the Ebro Land Biosphere Reserve, it displays the largest wetland in Catalonia and a landscape with its own personality, with one of the few natural coastal areas that remain in Europe. Lakes coexist where seeing water lifes, dunes and sandy beaches next to orchards, fruit trees and changing rice fields with the stations – terrifying, flooded or green. The countryman is concentrated in populations such as Amposta, Poblenou del Delta and Deltebre, while Encanyissada raft is the headquarters of the Interpretation Center on the multiple lagoons of the environment: Channel Viejo, El Garxal, La Alfacada, La Cerrada and so many other converted into observatories of flaming, calamons or red ducks.





As many natural and agricultural resources, they converge in a full gastronomy of shellfish, fish, vegetables and local rice as the bomb, the marsh or carnaoli. A base of operations? For example, the Tortosa hostel Next to the Castle of the Zuda, very close to the other natural park of the reserve: Massís dels Ports. Certificate as a family tourism destination, the hostel, which boasts of enviable views, has seasonal pool, garden, convention center and an outstanding Mediterranean cuisine (rice TOT PELATblack, galleys calm …), in addition to cycling service to travel routes for the entire environment.

Daimiel National Park

Located in the La Mancha Wet Biosphere Reserve, it is one of the last ecosystems of river tables formed by the overflows of Guadiana and Cigüela. Destiny is perfect to observe a multitude of bird species at any time of the year. The list is wide: hammers, herons, cranes, aguiluchos … They are not the only animals that we can find in this area that catches the traveler because of their tranquility and beauty. Here also inhabit foxes, otes, San Antonio ranitas and oleated lizards, among many others. To see the lagoons closely, the best option is to walk through the wooden catwalks that take place next to the water. The country’s largest masters, which vary with the level of flooding, is one of the many natural treasures that await in this place rich in flora, in which Tayarales abound (their most representative tree) and algae meadows.





Where to soak your culture? In Daimiel, between the regions of La Mancha and the Campo de Calatrava, or in Villarrubia de los Eyes, with its ethnographic museum. And also in the Almagro Paradorlocated in an ancient convent of the XVII (with up to 14 interior courtyards, nothing less), near the mythical corral of comedies. Includes seasonal pool, gardens and restaurant in the old refectory. Traditional Manchega gastronomy, to pair with organized visits to olive groves, wineries and cheese factories.





Real Site of San Ildefonso-El Espinar

This place was already a reserve long before they were invented: the Castilian kings of the medievo protected the natural wealth of this ecosystem privileged by its rainfall. It descends from Cumbres, Roquedos and Pastizales of the Sierra de Guadarrama by Robledales, Encinares and Emblematic Pinares such as Valsaín. The landscape speaks for itself. And reaches the skirt of the mountain that concentrates livestock activity and historical populations that give it name. Especially the farm of San Ildefonso with its gardens, Fuentes and Palacio de Taste Bourbon, in addition to the noble buildings of El Espinar.

Its microclimate favors the condition of sanctuary for endangered species such as otter, imperial eagle or black stork, in addition to Bats and butterflies Isabelin and Apollo. Transhumant livestock and forest paths allow the intimacy of this jungle to go from Farm. His guests revive the baroque splendor of the court in the House of Infants, from the 18th century, who ordered Carlos III to build for his children. They can also relax in the spa and treatments or taste the native Jews in their restaurant. Hiking, bicycle walks or Nordic walks complete their proposal for activities in full nature.





Palma Island

Rightly is called The beautiful island If more than half of its territory is protected by the reserve, including submarine landscapes of subtropical fauna. It is mutating in lunar places of old eruptions, volcanic tubes, ravines such as the anguish, arid coasts, wet laurisilva in the Natural Park of the Nieves, Verges de Tilos and Laureles, the capricious forms of the relief and the roquedos. An environment to which the human being has adapted with a sustainable architecture and terraces that make the slopes productive. Only the Botanical Garden of the Palma Parador – of traditional architecture – take care of 70 native species.





The island, declared as a sustainable tourist destination, houses 20 protected natural spaces, including the boiler’s national park. The views from above are a show. From the hostel, attached to the sea and overlooking Tenerife and La Gomera in clear days, excursions can be organized to all these small paradises and the most charming populations. To Barlovento with his pools of La Fajana, San Andrés and his blue puddle, the Llanos de Aridane and many others.





Doñana reserve

It is the maximum wetland exponent. A mosaic of ecosystems between cotos, dunes, white beaches, pine trees, alcornocales, sabinares, Mediterranean bushes and the most evocative of all of them: the marshes. You have to understand it as a nature three times alive. For the dynamics of its changing landscape between the depression of the Guadalquivir and its estuary. For its biodiversity and being home to thousands of European and African birds, in addition to significant species such as imperial eagle and lynx. And due to the close relationship with livestock, agricultural and fishing trades, and with rituals as entrenched as the Romería del Rocío – declred party of international tourist interest.





Within its protected space, The Mazagón Parador It is surrounded by beaches – one of them, with private access -, along with Torres Almenaras, mobile dunes, wetlands and a wide pine forest. Its orientation to disconnection and relaxation is completed with a seasonal pool, tennis court, gym, sauna, jacuzzi, area Wellness And two gastronomic temples, in addition to sustainable ecotourism activities to connect with nature crafts and history or practice yoga in its gardens and beaches. It was the first hostel with Starlight rating and sometimes organizes astronomy and stars observation workshops.