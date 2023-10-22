These are the healthiest nuts if you are planning to lose weight.

Walnuts. They contain a unique blend of antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. When consumed regularly, these nuts are known to help lower cholesterol levels. In addition, studies have shown that eating walnuts changes the functioning of a certain part of the brain associated with abstaining from foods high in fat and sugar.

Peanut. Thanks to it, you will feel full for a long time. Also, eating these nuts increases the level of peptide YY, a hormone that reduces appetite and increases the feeling of fullness.

Almond. A 2021 review found that it significantly reduced body weight and fat mass. Almonds also help reduce “bad” cholesterol and diastolic blood pressure.