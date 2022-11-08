The Benelli TRK 502 and 502 X twins have sold like hot cakes in Italy in the past year and the Chinese owners of the Pesaro brand are determined to forge the iron when it’s white-hot. For example, Benelli will just put six different TRK models in the line-up for 2023.

TRK 502 and 502 X

Except for the colors, the TRK 502 and TRK 502 X remain unchanged in the catalog for 2023. It is important to remember where the difference between the two is. The ordinary TRK 502 stands on two 17” cast aluminum wheels and therefore has few off-road ambitions. However, the TRK 502 X is on wire wheels and the 19” front wheel rolls a little more smoothly over obstacles, so that this bike can beckon to the unpaved.

TRK 702 and 702 X

The division between just and X returns to the TRK 702 and the TRK 702 X. No idea which Chinese came up with calling the model 702 because in the front is a 698cc twin that produces 76 hp at 8,750 rpm and 68 at 6,250 rpm. .2 Nm to the chain. That’s comparable to what a BMW F 750 GS has on offer, although the Benelli TRK 702, with its 235 kilos thick, is eleven kilos heavier than the Beemer. According to the press kit, the TRK 702 and the 702 X weigh exactly the same, although you often have to take the values ​​from an Italian press kit with a few grains of salt, even if those Italians are paid by the Chinese. Be that as it may, the modern Benelli’s may be built in China, the design bureau is still in Pesaro and the Italian pen pullers have succeeded in giving all TRK models an instantly recognizable face. Okay, back to the TRK 702 and 702 X, both of which will also be offered as A2 models. The 5” TFT dashboard has Bluetooth so that you can answer incoming calls and end the conversation with a button on the steering wheel. Because the Chinese like a little bling, the option list of the TRK 702 and the TRK 702 X includes a camera that is incorporated into the mouth of the engine. With the Benelli app you can control the camera to make videos and photos while driving, how cool is that? As far as the bicycle part is concerned, Benelli continues on the chosen path for the larger TRKs with a frame that is a combination of steel tubes and plates. Both TRK 702s are front suspension by a fat UPSD with 50 mm fork legs, at the rear the 702 X has five millimeters more travel than the regular TRK 702. (173 versus 168 mm). The petrol tank holds twenty liters of fuel.

TRK 800

If there is still any logic in the 502 and 702 TRK line-up (X = wire wheels + 19” for, normal = cast wheels + 17” for), the Italo-Chinese will throw that logic neatly in the trash can for the TRK 800. yes, it is on wire wheels and has a 19” front wheel, understand who can. By the way, there is no TRK 800 X and judging by the model name of the TRK 800, there probably won’t be a TRK 800 X either. We already know the 754cc two-cylinder of the TRK 800 from the Leoncino 800 and delivers 76.2 hp at 8,500 revolutions and 67 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Which are almost identical values ​​to what the TRK 702 performs so that a person can already question the right to exist of the TRK 800, which weighs 226 kilos dry. Add to that the 22 liters of fuel and you arrive at a curb weight of 250 kilos, which is fifteen kilos more than the TRK 702 for the same power and torque. The TRK 800 is also built with a frame that combines steel tubes with steel plates, the 50 mm upside down fork has significantly more suspension travel under the TRK 800: 170 mm in total. The 171 mm rear suspension travel is between the suspension travel of the TRK 702 and the TRK 702 X. The TRK 800 is equipped with a 7” TFT dashboard and an adjustable windshield.

TRK 251

At the bottom, the TRK range is supplemented by the TRK 251 based on a 249 cc mono-cylinder that squeezes out just under 26 hp at 9,250 rpm. At 8,000 revolutions, 21 Nm is available. The block hangs in a tubular steel frame that rests on a 41 mm upside down fork at the front, while the monoshock offers a modest 60 mm travel at the rear. ABS is standard, at the front a four-piston caliper works on a 280 mm disc, at the rear a single-piston caliper and a 240 mm disc. The TRK 251 stands on 17” cast aluminum wheels and comes in white, black, yellow and gray. There is no TRK 251 X (for now?).