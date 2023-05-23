The Secretary of State for Justice, Tontxu Rodríguez, and the Secretary of State for Public Function, Lidia Sánchez Milán, have signed on Tuesday with the judicial and prosecutorial associations the salary increase agreement that has put an end to the threat of an indefinite strike that they had raised both races. Only the Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM), the majority and of a conservative tendency, has distanced itself from the pact and has been left out of the photo that the others in the Ministry of Justice have starred in. The department headed by Pilar LLop has described the agreement as “historic”, which provides for salary increases of between 440 and 450 euros per month for all judges and prosecutors.

In a public note released this afternoon, Justice wanted to highlight that the agreement contemplates salary improvements and the expansion of the workforce for both careers, “among other measures that will have a positive impact on the Public Justice Service.” The agreement entails an increase in staff of 100 new positions in 2023 and 100 more in 2024. These positions join another 200 already approved for each of these years. In total, therefore, there will be 300 positions in 2023 and another 300 in 2024. In addition, it establishes that the associations and the Ministries of Justice and Finance and Public Function establish a new framework for relations, “characterized by continuous dialogue”. With this objective, permanent working groups will be set up, in addition to an agreement monitoring commission, in which the signatory associations will participate, and within which doubts and interpretations that may arise from the practical application of the agreement signed this Tuesday will be resolved. .

It also provides for the Remuneration Committee to be convened annually to assess the development and application of the agreements reached, “taking into account budget availability and the work carried out by the different groups”. The realization of the immediate salary increase for judges and prosecutors has been the point that has focused most of the debate throughout the negotiation. Finally, the increase will be applied to the destination supplement, one of those charged by all judges and prosecutors, and will mean that the Government allocates up to 46.7 million euros more to their salaries than now. All members of both careers will see their salary increased between 440 and 450 euros gross per month, a higher increase than the one agreed last March with the lawyers of the Administration of Justice (431.01 on average per month).

100% of the increase will be charged as of July 1, 2024, but judges and prosecutors will immediately begin to receive a salary increase of 40% of the agreed total on their payrolls. This increase will also have a retroactive effect as of January 1, 2023, so that the amount accumulated up to now (between 1,700 and 1,800 euros) will be paid in one payment in the month of September. As of January 1, 2024, they will charge 80% of the agreed increase, and from July of that year, 100%.

And while the conflict with the judges is resolved, Justice and the Treasury are still pending negotiations with judicial officials, a body of 43,000 people who have been on indefinite strike since Monday to demand that their salaries also be raised. The negotiations, for the moment, are paralyzed and dozens of officials have gathered this Tuesday at the doors of the Congress of Deputies to demand a treatment similar to that offered to judges, prosecutors and lawyers of the Administration of Justice. The unions estimate the monitoring of unemployment at 85%, a figure that Justice lowers to 29.49%. Since the officials began to mobilize a month ago, half a million trials have already been postponed, according to the workers’ representatives.