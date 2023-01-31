Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

These conditions affect 12% of the population. The FAIS campaign “We are a work of art” to dispel prejudices: identity is not lost even with a garrison

From the «Birth of Venus» (by Botticelli) to «Perseus with the head of Medusa» (Cellini), from the «Temptation of Adam and Eve» (Masolino da Panicale) to «Cupid and Psyche» (Canova), from the «Discobolus» (by Myron) to the «Venus of Urbino» (by Titian): six artistic masterpieces, thanks to the visual technique



art“they dress” medical devicessuch as bags, catheters or pads, the same ones that people with ostomy or incontinence wear. The social communication campaign «We are a work of art», promoted by Federation of Incontinent and Ostomy Associations (FAIS odv), aims to turn the spotlight, even provocatively, on conditions concerning the 12% of the population but often still generate prejudice and embarrassment.

Break taboos In our country it is estimated that they are over 7 million Italians who suffer from urinary or faecal incontinence

, clinical conditions capable of seriously compromising the quality of life of those affected. I am more than 75 thousand

people with ostomythat is, who have undergone surgery due to serious pathologies such as colorectal cancer or malformations, to which are added about 18,000 new patients every year.

“It’s about surgeries

that can disrupt a person’s life and the perception it has of itself – explains the president of Fais, Pier Raffaele Spena -. Hence the message loud and clear: like a masterpiece of art it remains so even if the protagonist is “dressed” with a medical device, too the person’s identity is not affected if an ostomy bag, catheter, diaper or other device is used».

The aim of art is to raise citizens and institutions awareness of the needs of patients with incontinence and ostomy, but also to dispel the too many taboos that still exist, sometimes also due to lack of information. See also Guitart: "Campaign deals with important issues with simplicity"

Exhibitions and auction Thanks to 3D technology, a virtual exhibition of the works, used with permission from the Ministry of Culture, the Central Directorate of Religious Affairs and for the administration of the Ministry’s Fund for Religious Buildings, the Ministry of the Interior – Fund for Religious Buildings, the Louvre Museum via RMN-Grand Palais /Dist. Photo SCALA, Florence. In addition to being visible in a virtual way, explains Pier Raffaele Spena, «the works – reworked with the technique of visual art by Pascal Miglionico – they will be printed on canvas and exhibited physically in some museums: June 28 in Naples, October 7 in Florence, December 3 in Milan. They will be then auctioned to finance psychological-motivational support projects reserved for people with ostomy and/or incontinents» concludes President Fais.