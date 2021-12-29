Six (former) employees of the website Stand News from Hong Kong were arrested by the police on Wednesday morning local time. That reports Reuters news agency. More than two hundred officers raided the website’s headquarters and searched a journalist’s home. According to a statement from the police, the six were guilty of a conspiracy.

The website itself streamed live images on Facebook of the search of one of their journalists. Those images show how boxes are being removed by officers. Ronson Chan, the journalist whose home was searched, is also said to have headed the Hong Kong Journalists Association, which includes hundreds of local journalists. This organization was previously placed under the supervision of the authorities.

Others arrested include Acting Editor-in-Chief of Stand News Patrick Lam and two former board members: former MP Margaret Ng and pop singer Denise Ho. They and four other board members had resigned in June after local newspaper Apple Daily was forced to close.

Also read: Free education is now also under attack in Hong Kong



The security law

Apple Daily also suffered massive police raids on its editorial office this year, and editors and founder Jimmy Lai were arrested. At the end of June, the newspaper decided to close, leaving Stand News one of the last remaining pro-democracy news sites in Hong Kong. The website soon faced attacks from Hong Kong authorities. For example, Chris Tang, the local security secretary, said Stand News’ coverage was “biased and defamatory.”

Media attacks have increased in Hong Kong after China passed a security law last year that severely punishes separatism, foreign interference and attempts to overthrow the state. The judges who judge such cases are appointed by the government in Hong Kong, which in turn is controlled by China. Hundreds of activists have already been arrested for allegedly violating this controversial law.