Bolivian police have arrested several men accused of raping some 40 women. RR H.H.

The Bolivian police arrested five Mennonite adults and one adolescent accused of having raped some 40 women from this religious group. According to the confession of several of the detainees before the Prosecutor’s Office, they were doped with a mixture of anesthesia and sexual stimulants for animals, which they were sprayed with a sprayer. The Mennonites imitated eight criminals of the same religious denomination who had operated in a very similar way and in the same area between 2005 and 2009 and who are convicted of the rape of 150 women.

The events occurred in the Mennonite communities of Belice and Piedra Dos, about a hundred kilometers east of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. In Bolivia there are about 50,000 Mennonites of German-Dutch origin, dedicated entirely to agriculture. They have been arriving in the country since 1954 and are settled in the rural areas of Santa Cruz, the agro-industrial region of Bolivia. One of the characteristics of this group of Protestant origin is that its members live in rural communities isolated from the State and the consumer society, and that they have their own religious regulation. In this case, however, 12 victims of the violations presented their complaints to the Bolivian authorities, who intervened in the communities as a result.

Before their trial begins, the 17-year-old teenager and two of the adults, Bernhard Friesen and Johan Loeppky, admitted their crimes to the prosecution. They asked their victims for forgiveness, as well as a new opportunity to straighten their lives. They confessed that when they committed the crimes they drank alcohol, went to houses with women who were alone, doped them and raped them. Between the six suspects, around 40 women are believed to have been attacked.

This case is reminiscent of the one that shocked the Mennonite community during the first decade of this century. There was then greater internal resistance to accept that some of its members could be guilty of such serious crimes. So they attributed the signs of rape that remained on the women’s bodies to the supernatural action of the devil. But, in the end, it was the Mennonites themselves who arrested the perpetrators of the crimes and handed them over to the police. One of them told the prosecutor during the trial that he “could not stop raping.” Another raped his two daughters when they went to visit him in prison. They were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The sordid affair aroused special interest inside and outside Bolivia. Criminals used to drug entire families with sleeping pills, attacking wives when they slept next to their husbands and attacking daughters in their common bedrooms. Each one could rape three women a night.

The story of the rapist Mennonites returned to the center of the news due to the crisis in the national justice system, in the midst of which the existence of judicial mafias was revealed that, in exchange for money, released convicted criminals from jail, especially for crimes against women, such as femicides and rapes. In this context, it was learned that one of those sentenced in the rape of Mennonites had been released without serving his sentence, after paying $25,000 to the judge. The Bolivian government managed to get him recaptured and the judge who allowed his release from prison is being prosecuted.

The Mennonites have periodic friction with the state authorities. They fight for territory with peasants from the Bolivian highlands and seek to expand their colonies in the fertile region of Santa Cruz. Recently it became known that a community had built a clandestine bridge over the Parapetí River, which had not been erected by authorized engineers and which facilitates access to an ecological zone of great importance and fragility, protected by the Kaa lya del Gran Chaco park. The bridge has not been destroyed so far because it is useful to the local population, which is why they defend it. The environmental NGO Tierra has published a report accusing the Mennonites of having the same developmental mentality as the rest of Bolivian agribusiness. Their neighbors from Santa Cruz consider them, in general, “peaceful and hard-working people.”

