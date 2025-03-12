03/12/2025



Updated at 10: 58h.





The second night of Disturbances in Salt (Gerona) After the eviction of the city’s magnet, he has resulted in Six detaineesaccording to sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra A ABC. Among them, three are minors, pending to make the Prosecutor’s Office. In addition, an agent of the Catalan body has been injured in the neck after the launch of a glass object, and a local police also injured.

This is the second night of altercations after the eviction of the magnet and his family. They were after eight in the afternoon, when a group of a hundred people, most hooded, began to cause altercations, burning containers, and throwing stones and cans against the agents, after starting their concentration in front of the city’s town hall.

After what happened, the USPAC agents union He has warned that these algaradas are the “prelude” of “how many of its inhabitants will resolve, every time there are the slightest conflict.” Mossos Organization reproaches «The daring of standing at a police station and increasing the police», Throwing stones, eggs, and causing serious altercations.

They remember from USPAC the assault on the Vic police station, in February 2021, during a protest against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, when several individuals threw stones and managed to access police units, causing damage. “It was the first of many who will come,” says the organization on the incident.









They also reproach the “cowardice and hypocrisy” of their political leaders and police officers, as well as the Mossos Headquarters for having left the Salt police station and the Gerona region «No resources or effective». “What happened in this population is only the beginning,” they warn

The events date back to Friday of last week, when the police body evicted the magnet and his family of a floor in Salt, in an intervention that developed without incident. Three days later, several people – among them the magnet – tried to access the house again and the Mossos intercepted them after the alarm jumped.

For its part, the Mayor of Salt, Jordi ViñasHe condemned the riots but, in an intervention in the Catalan public chain, he also took the opportunity to load against the vulture funds because “they do not make homes available to families.” Thus, the mayor considers, “people live situations of extreme vulnerability and have no alternative to have decent housing, which ends up causing a tension situation.” Moreover, the Consistory criticized the “express” eviction of the magnet’s family and that the property has not attended the petition to agree on a social rent.

It was the Sindicat d’Abitatge de Salt The one who summoned the first protest before the City Council, this Monday, to condemn the eviction of the religious leader. After the march, which also resulted in disturbances, the Mossos undertook mediation tasks with the rest of the magnets of the Salt Mosques, but yesterday the protest resulted again with carved.

The theme jumps to the parliament

These riots have also been present in the control session to the President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, In the Parliament of Catalonia held this morning. So much Ignacio Garriga (Vox) as Sylvia Orriols (Aliança Catalan) They have reproached illa what they consider permissibility with the “foreigners” or “Muslim fans” by the Government and have asked him to take measures, says Daniel Third. The Vox leader has pointed out that what happened in Salt is starring «a mob of foreigners [que] He assaulted the police »and Orriols has described what happened as” a Mossos police station assaults by Muslim fans who were going to free their magnet detained for illegal squatting. “

For his part, the president of the Generalitat has reproached the deputy to be “frivolizing” with the defense of “human rights” and added that, in his opinion, what is needed with Orriols is “a rapid courage of human rights” since there are “groups” of all kinds in which the law is breached. Thus, he has said and repeated that «In Catalonia, who violates the law, pays it», He recalled that yesterday six people were arrested for Salt altercations and asked him not to generalize in his criticism.