Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:28



Updated 4:31 p.m.

The Civil Guard of Alicante, within the framework of the ‘Safe Tourism Plan’, settled the security device deployed for the 1st edition of the Torrevieja Reggaeton Beach Festival with the arrest of six people and 70 complaints regarding citizen security.

In order to guarantee the safety of those attending the festival held on August 5 and 6 in the town and which was attended by approximately 36,000 people, the Benemérita designed and executed an extensive security device that involved its troops and collaborators. During these two days of the event, various actions were carried out that allowed maintaining a risk-free festive atmosphere.

One of the most significant results was the arrest of six people, in various police actions, all of them for crimes against public health for drug trafficking. Likewise, proposals were made for the administrative sanction of 70 people for various infractions of the Citizen Security Law, of which 65 were for possession and consumption of narcotic substances and five for the possession and carrying of prohibited weapons or blunt objects outside the places enabled for it.

In addition, this device included measures related to road safety such as carrying out vehicle controls at the entrances and exits of the city by the personnel of the Torrevieja Civil Guard Company.

An outstanding collaboration during these actions was the participation of members of the French Gendarmerie, who are in Torrevieja as part of Operation Summer 2023. Their support was “essential” for the general success of the security device.

The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Torrevieja Investigation and Guard Court, which ordered the release of all of them with the imposition of precautionary measures pending trial.

As a result of these actions, it was possible to seize 10.93 grams of cocaine, 93.71 grams of hashish, 16.83 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 1.02 grams of crystallized methamphetamine, 30 milliliters of popper, which is a drug at the one used during ‘chemsex’, and 17 marijuana and hashish cigarettes.