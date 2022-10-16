French police have arrested six people in connection with the discovery of a 12-year-old girl dead in a suitcase Friday evening. According to witnesses, the girl, called Lola, was “not at all comfortable” when she returned home from school on Friday and was accompanied by a 20-year-old woman, the prime suspect in the case. “The woman gestured to the girl to come,” said an eyewitness. “She looked a little crazy.”

The body of 12-year-old Lola was found around 11:20 p.m. Friday by a homeless man near the apartment building where the girl lived, in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. The body was curled up in a large suitcase. The child was wrapped in swaddling clothes and tied by her hands and feet. Earlier in the day, Lola’s parents had reported her missing.

The autopsy revealed that Lola died of asphyxiation. She had injuries to her throat and the numbers ‘0’ and ‘1’ were written on her body. The police would investigate whether the girl may have become a victim of organ trafficking. See also Two disfigured dogs become best friends after family adopts them both

Lola’s father, who works as a janitor in the apartment building, had seen on CCTV that his daughter had come home Friday afternoon. She was not alone, but was accompanied by a woman in her 20s. “The woman gestured for the girl to come. Lola didn’t seem comfortable at all,” a neighbor told the newspaper Le Parisien.

A bouquet of flowers with a card that reads “Rest in Peace, Lola. Good luck to the family”, at the apartment building where the girl lived. © AFP



Another local resident tells how the 20-year-old woman looked ‘a little crazy’. ,,I saw how she kept walking in and out, she was alone. About half an hour later I saw her with the suitcase, she was talking to everyone who passed,” it sounds. She could barely carry the suitcase. It looked heavy, but was quite thin. No one would think there was a body in it,” said a neighbor. According to him, the woman even left the suitcase in front of a cafe for a while, while she went to buy a croissant across the street. “As if nothing had happened.” The woman is also said to have asked for help from passers-by to bring the heavy suitcase to her car. See also Athletics European Championships | SUL chairman Sami Itani, who threatened to resign, was sure that there will be medals from the Munich Games: "This is just the prelude, I can promise that"

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien Police have arrested six people, including the 20-year-old woman. The homeless man who made the gruesome discovery has also been arrested. Although he is not suspected of involvement in the murder, the police are willing to question him. It is not known what role the others have in the case.

A tweet by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin caused quite a stir on social media. The morning after Lola’s body was found, the minister shared on Twitter about the fun evening he had spent at the theater. ,,Those who don’t realize that songwriters are the new poets should hurry to see @JPRouve at the Théâtre Antoine in Paris. The same goes for the others!” said Darmanin.

A wave of negative reactions soon followed. ,,Indecent. We expect a little more from our Minister of the Interior than a recommendation to go to the theater. Our thoughts go out to Lola’s parents and family,” one commented. “A teenage girl was brutally murdered today, but our minister is singing,” another person denounced. See also France: Interior minister: "Autonomy" for Corsica possible



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.