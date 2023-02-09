staff of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) from Mexico City, arrested six young people in possession of firearms and various bags with possible cocaine and marijuana, as well as being possibly related to the death of a woman.

This after uniformed surprised them in the Pottery and Jarcería streetsof the Morelos colonywhere they went after receiving a citizen complaint, when the lifeless body of a young woman was located on the sidewalk with visible blood stains.

Therefore, they requested medical services, but paramedics who went to the site could only confirm that the victim no longer had vital signs and confirmed the death.

Officers located two men, ages 22 and 17, in the vicinity of the scene, who were trying to flee the site. After a review, agents seized two short firearms and 19 useful cartridges.

In addition, in a review of the area, they identified an apparent point of sale of drugs, where four more men were located, aged 15, 17, 18 and 23, who were found with a short and a long firearm, various chargers, scales, 13 bags with green grass in bulk and approximately 20 jars that contained possible marijuana, in addition to two packages, bags and wrappers with possible cocaine, six communication radios and more than 250 useful cartridges.

The six men were arrested and made available to the police officer. Public ministrywhere their legal situation will be determined for the crime of illegal possession of a weapon, crimes against health and alleged femicide.

C5 saw it all

According to police reports, cameras from the CDMX Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center (C5) captured the exact moment in which the lifeless body of the woman was abandoned on the street.